Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Champion Confirms Signing New Deal With a Perk That Only Top Stars Get - See Details

WWE world heavyweight champion Gunther has been a man on an absolute tear in the past two years. He had a record-setting run as Intercontinental Champion that was ended by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40, before getting his hands on the world heavyweight championship at SummerSlam that he holds entering WrestleMania 41.

And now, ahead of the latest edition of WWE WrestleMania, the Austrian wrestler has dropped a huge update regarding his own future - he signed a new deal with WWE at the end of 2024.

"I'm set where I am. Since I signed in 2019, I've been champion like 85-90% of the time. So obviously they always saw me a certain way and give me that trust and I enjoyed it," he told Ariel Helwani.

Indeed, since Gunther signed with the company he has been holding a title belt in some form. He holds the record for the longest-ever NXT UK championship reign, and now holds the same record for the Intercontinental Championship as well.

Gunther's New Perk in New Deal

However, Gunther also revealed that his new contract comes with a benefit usually only given to the company's top stars - he got a bus to travel to and from shows.

What's more, it was not something he was offered but something he asked for and was thus granted.

"I asked for that. What you don’t ask for, you don’t get."

Only select few top stars like Randy Orton, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are granted their own travel bus by WWE, which shows just how highly rated Gunther is by WWE's management.

Another Record-Setting Reign?

It is worth noting that Gunther is just 67 days short of breaking Seth Rollins' record for the longest-ever world heavyweight championship reign.