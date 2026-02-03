WrestleMania 42 Headliner Finalised! Roman Reigns to Face CM Punk for World Heavyweight Title in Las Vegas

Following the Royal Rumble 2026, the road to WrestleMania 42 officially kicks off, and the excitement is at an all-time high. Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns emerged as the winners of the women's and men's rumble matches, respectively.

The days are closing in for the Showcase of the Immortals, and the two-spectacle has a headliner match-up confirmed for the premium live event.

The 'Original Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns has made his decision, and he will face the 'Best in the World' CM Punk for the title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Roman Reigns to Face CM Punk for World Heavyweight Title

Roman Reigns made an appearance at WWE's Monday Night RAW right after the Royal Rumble 2026 in Philadelphia. It was like a full-circle moment for the OTC as he had won his first Rumble match in Philly.

Advertisement

Just when Reigns was addressing his recent Rumble victory, CM Punk came out, and things got rather heated and personal as both of them traded personal barbs.

Further in the fiery segment, Roman Reigns revealed that he is choosing CM Punk because he hates him and that at WrestleMania 42 in Vegas, the Best in the World would acknowledge him.

Advertisement

The first match of WrestleMania 42 has been made official, with Roman Reigns challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title. The heated segment at RAW has already built significant anticipation as it would turn out to be a slugfest inside the squared circle at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Liv Morgan Plants Seeds on her Potential Opponent for WrestleMania 42

Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan also made her presence felt on Monday Night RAW in Philadelphia and was weighing her options on whom to face at WrestleMania 42.

Following the Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez Women's World Heavyweight Championship street fight match, Liv Morgan would attack the champ with an Oblivion and lift the title in the air.

However, Liv Morgan did not confirm that she would face La Primèra, but lifting the title might indicate the same. The Rumble winner could also appear on Friday Night SmackDown and go face-to-face with Jade Cargill.