'Thank You For The House': Wrestling Greats Share Heartfelt Tributes On Social Media After John Cena Retires At Saturday Night Main Event

The 'Last Time' has come to an end and so has John Cena's career in the legendary squared WWE circle. Cena, whose career spanned over 23 years, goes out not only as the Greatest of All Time, but also as a Grand Slam champion. The 'Never Seen Seventeen' who won his record 17th Universal title earlier this year defeated Dominik Mysterio a few weeks back to win the Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam winner.

Cena recently revealed that he wanted to give an entire year to his retirement tour and wanted to work for over 200 dates, but it was his body that wouldn't have allowed him and the WWE also needed his service only for 36 dates. The greatest chapter of pro wrestling that started 23 years back has now come to an end as Cena hangs up his iconic jorts and wrestling shoes.

WWE Legends Pay Tribute To John Cena

For the first time in his career that spanned over 20 years, John Cena tapped out, that too in his final WWE appearance. WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H said that Cena has earned himself the right to go out as he wishes to. John Cena has now retired from the WWE and he has left the company in a better place than what he had found for himself.

Advertisement

WWE legends including the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, Cody Rhodes and others took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts and posted heartfelt tributes to the Never Seen Seventeen.

Advertisement

The Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling