For The Hustle, Loyalty And Respect: Thank You John Cena, For Never Giving Up

An era ends today, a beautiful era that started in 2002 with two words 'Ruthless Aggression', that went on to change the course of the WWE has come to an end. The Greatest of All Time, the Never Seen Seventeen, John Cena found a home in the WWE and he has left it in a better place as he rides into the sunset forever and starts a brand new chapter of his life.

The intricate art of storytelling in the business of pro wrestling is something that not many understand, but it has shaped many careers that are nothing but legendary and John Cena's story will always be at the pinnacle. The 'Leader Of the Cenation' broke the traditional myth of heels (negative characters in pro wrestling) gaining all the limelight and he went on to prove that there will not be anyone close to him ever again in the business who will come close to making a babyface (good characters in WWE) a larger-than-life figure.

23 Legendary Years Of Hustle, Loyalty And Respect

John Cena's career is purely made up of three ingredients that went on to cement his place on the top of pro wrestling's Mount Rushmore. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect, three words that he didn't just wear on his T-Shirt, but also lived them, every day. Cena's 23-year-long hustle in the sacred squared circle was a testament to his loyalty towards the fans and how much he respected their views and opinions.

In the early years of the 2000s, the WWE was left high and dry with legendary wrestlers like Stone Cold, The Rock, Brock Lesnar and others leaving the sports entertainment industry. Vince McMahon was left clueless as he wanted someone to shoulder the business and John Cena put his hand up and changed the business forever with his sheer hard work and his will to win and give his all.

John Cena has often been very vocal about the WWE being a place that he built, and every word of it is nothing but true. 17 world titles and the Grand Slam champion wasn't won in a day, it was done by a man who hustled day after day and elevated himself to a status of a superhero who doesn't wear a cape. When John Cena announced his retirement during 'Money in The Bank' 2024, it not just was an end of an era, but it marked the end of a childhood of a generation, for whom Cena is, was and forever will be 'Superman'.

The Glorious Cena Era Ends