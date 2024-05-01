Advertisement

WWE is preparing to host its first PLE (Premier Live Event) after officially announcing its new era under WWE COO Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, with WWE Backlash 2024. Backlash debuted in WWE (formerly WWF) in 1999 as one of the Big Five PLEs. However, the tournament was abandoned in 2010 until resuming in 2016. Backlash's concept is that it serves as the fallout stage of WWE storylines following any major event, including WWE WrestleMania 40, which will take place in 2024.

WWE Backlash 2024 Match Card

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) vs AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes (C) vs AJ Styles WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damien Priest (C) vs Main Event “Jey Uso”

Damien Priest (C) vs Main Event “Jey Uso” WWE Undisputed Women’s Championship: Bayley (C) vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi

Bayley (C) vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (C) vs Bianca Blair and Jade Cargill

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (C) vs Bianca Blair and Jade Cargill Kevin Ownes and Randy Orton vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga)

(The fight card is subject to changes)

WWE Backlash 2024 live streaming details:

When is WWE Backlash 2024?

The WWE Backlash 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Where will WWE Backlash 2024 be held?

The WWE Backlash 2024 is scheduled atLDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

What time does Backlash 2024 begin?

The WWE Backlash 2024 will begin at 10.00 PM IST (Saturday).

Which TV channel will broadcast WWE Backlash 2024 Live?

The WWE Backlash 2024 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

How can you watch WWE Backlash 2024 livestreaming live online?

The WWE Backlash 2024 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.