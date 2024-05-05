Advertisement

WWE Backlash 2024 turned out to be the spectacle that every fight fan wishes to witness. From start to finish, the event delivered on every end, and the noise created by the fans at the LDLC Arena, in Lyon enlivened the already great show. A total of five fights were lined up and the event was headlined by AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

After finishing the story with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes faced the man he deems as his master, AJ Styles. This was Cody Rhodes' first shot at his title defence. So, did he succeed or has AJ Styles made history? Let's find out what transpired at WWE Backlash, with a complete report of all results.

Advertisement

Also Read | WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley eager to return under Triple H's regime

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs Randy Orton and Kevin Owens:

The show started with a tag team action. Ahead of the start of the show, this match-up was converted into a street fight. KO and Randy Orton looked all set to win, but Tama Loa, the new member of the Bloodline created the difference and assisted Sikoa and Tonga to take the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Advertisement

WWE Women's Championship — Bayley (c.) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Next up, it was the triple threat match between Bayley, Naomi and Tiffany. It was an even match-up but crowd favourite Bayley pulled off a vital roll-up pin over Niomi to get the win. Following the end of the match, Naomi and Bayley embraced.

Advertisement

Result: Bayley retains the WWE Women's Championship

World Heavyweight Championship — Damian Priest (c.) vs. Jey Uso

Damian Preiest had the unfair advantage of having JD McDonagh and Finn Balor at ringside and despite Jey Uso's desperate efforts to take on all three of them, the number's game had the impact and thus, Damian Priest retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Result: Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso via. pinfall

Advertisement

Also Read | An ELECTRIFYING crowd takes over as Cody-AJ face off

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship — The Kabuki Warriors (c.) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Perhaps the best match of the night! Both the teams were equally impressive. The Kabuki Warriors had the better tuning in comparison to their opponents but the powerful women, Belair and Cargill got the job done to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Result: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeat The Kabuki Warriors to become new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Advertisement

WWE Undisputed Championship — Cody Rhodes (c.) vs. A.J. Styles

Both the men had incredible chemistry. It was end-to-end stuff with both not letting the other dominate. The match was filled with amazing moments, one being Cody throwing AJ on the Announcer's table, breaking it in the process. The crowd was heavily involved and were unbiased. In the end, Cody was able to deliver a Crossrhodes and attained the pinfall victory afterwards.

Advertisement

Result: Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles via pinfall.