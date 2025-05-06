WWE Backlash 2025 Full Card, Rumours, And Start Time - All You Need to Know About Latest WWE PLE in St. Louis, Missouri

WWE Backlash 2025 will be headlined by a John Cena vs Randy Orton WWE Undisputed Championship match. | Image: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Raw that aired on May 6, 2025, saw another exciting match added to the card of WWE Backlash 2025, the Premium Live Event or PLE that serves as the follow-up to WrestleMania.

Penta took on The Judgement Day member JD McDonagh in a one-on-one match which saw the Mexican luchador emerge victorious - despite interference from McDonagh's Judgement Day stable mates.

After that, it was announced that Penta would get a shot at the Intercontinental Championship when he takes on Dominik Mysterio at Backlash.

With that, the match card seems to be complete for the PLE. In recent times, WWE has preferred having no more than 5 matches take place on the main card.

Prior to the Intercontinental title match being announced, there were 4 matches that were confirmed - including the WWE Championship match between John Cena and Randy Orton.

WWE Backlash 2025 - Full Card

Aside from that, there are matches for the United States Championship, the Women's Intercontinental Championship and even a grudge match between former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and current commentator Pat McAfee.

The full card for the event is as follows:

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. PENTA

WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

GUNTHER vs. Pat McAfee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Backlash 2025 - Date, Venue and Start Time

The latest edition of Backlash will emanate live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on May 11, 2025.

For Indian viewers, the event will begin at 3:00 AM IST onwards with a one-hour pre-show before the main card gets underway.

WWE Backlash 2025 - Live Streaming