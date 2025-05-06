WWE Hint At Another High-Octane Clash For Backlash As Rumours Around Sami Zayn Turning Heel Gets Stronger

After a dull WrestleMania 41, WWE is eyeing Backlash to be the next big pay-per-view (PPV) of the year. The events that unfolded at WrestleMania 41 set new storylines, which will allow the WWE to decide the course of action for the future and also how the title holders function.

Paul Heyman turning on his best friend CM Punk and his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was the biggest event that left the fans shocked. The WWE had dropped a few hints about Heyman turning on his former allies, but the manner in which the events happened was something that nobody saw coming.

The WWE has also dropped certain hints about the end of their association with the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar, by giving Bron Breakker an important run with Paul Heyman on his side. Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker make for a very formidable team, and they might just end up deciding the fate of the sports entertainment industry.

Bron Breakker vs Sami Zayn: A Possible Backlash Match

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW took things to a different level altogether. Paul Heyman challenged Jey Uso to face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Now Jey is pretty fresh as a WWE champion, but he did not back down from accepting Heyman's challenge.

It is safe to say that Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker are trying to emulate what the Bloodline lineup was until last year. Unfortunately for Jey Uso, Bron Breakker tried to intervene and give Seth Rollins an edge. But Jey Uso too had help, from none other than the 'Honorary Uce', Sami Zayn. This certainly might be the start of something new and might culminate in a match at Backlash.

Sami Zayn Likely To Turn Heel