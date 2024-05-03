Advertisement

Bonjour to the fans across the globe as WWE is all set for a spectacular Backlash France Premium Live Event this weekend. The event will air LIVE from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France on Saturday, 4th May at 9:30 PM only on the Sony Sports Network. WWE will create history this week as this will be WWE’s first-ever PLE in France. Fans can enjoy this wrestling extravaganza in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Cody Rhodes created shockwaves at WrestleMania XL defeating the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. Hence ‘finishing his story’ and became the Undisputed WWE Champion. After defeating Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown, The ‘American Nightmare’ will enter this PLE to defend his coveted title against ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles. Styles earned the opportunity by defeating Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens in the 1st Round. He then defeated LA Knight in the final of a mini-tournament.



Elsewhere, the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Bayley has found herself in a tough position as her title will be on the line in a Triple Threat match with both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton setting their sights to claim the title. After their thumping win over ‘Damage CTRL’ at ‘The Show of the Shows,’ the dangerous duo of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill got their rightful claim to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash France as announced by Nick Aldis last week

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens went all guns blazing and attacked Solo Sikoa backstage on last week’s SmackDown. After being outnumbered by The Bloodline, he received the unlikeliest of assists from ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton. Following the assist, the match was made official for Backlash. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton will now take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline in a tag team match.

The festivities start early for the WWE fans in India on Saturday, 4th May. Up first, the WWE Backlash France Kickoff Show featuring Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles & Damian Priest airs LIVE at 7:30 PM. Then, at 9:30 PM, Extraaa Dhamaal Backlash goes LIVE on-air with NXT superstar, and CM Punk's so-called daughter, Cora Jade. Don’t miss out on this jaw-dropping event which is poised to have some high-voltage action and unlimited drama only on Sony Sports Network.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE Backlash France 2024 in India?

WWE Backlash France 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) on Saturday, 4th May from 9:30 PM onwards.

Where can I stream WWE Backlash France 2024 online in India?

WWE Backlash France 2024 can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.