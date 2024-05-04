Updated May 4th, 2024 at 22:50 IST
WWE Backlash 2024 live results: Randy-KO vs Solo-Tonga kick-off the action
After a thrilling WrestleMania 40, it is time for yet another pay-per-view show in WWE. The WWE Backlash is scheduled to take place today. Catch the live updates from the event here at this blog.
10: 49 IST, May 4th 2024
All four men are engaged in an outside of the ring brawl. Crowd is enjoying each and every second of the fight.
10: 42 IST, May 4th 2024
Randy Orton's entry has electrified the arena in France.
10: 41 IST, May 4th 2024
Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will kick-off the action.
10: 33 IST, May 4th 2024
After so much wait, the WWE Backlash is about to begin
9: 46 IST, May 4th 2024
After winning the title against Roman Reigns and finishing his story at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes has feuded with AJ Styles. The feud is set to conclude at Backlash in the main event.
9: 18 IST, May 4th 2024
Match Card
- Cody Rhodes v AJ Styles
- Bayley v Tiffany Stratton v Naomi
- Damian Priest v Jey Uso
- Randy Orton and KO v Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga
- Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill v The Kabuki Warriors
9: 05 IST, May 4th 2024
The event will take place on Saturday (May 4) at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France. Backlash will begin at 9:30 PM IST.
8: 41 IST, May 4th 2024
Good evening, night, or morning wherever you are. It is the time to witness WWE Backlash. In the main event, Cody Rhodes will put his WWE Universal title on the line against AJ Styles. Plus, there is lot on offer from the stacked-up match card. Get all the updates from the event here.
