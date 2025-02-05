WWE Considering New Storyline For Roman Reigns Ahead Of WrestleMania 41, OTC To Lock Horns With Old Friend: REPORT

Roman Reigns is quite easily the most famous person in the world of pro-wrestling right now. The former WWE World Champion took on the persona of the Tribal Chief and ever since then has been on another level as compared to other wrestlers not just in WWE but in other wrestling promotions too. Roman Reigns has mostly been part of single matches at WWE's biggest PLE, Wrestle Mania but according to reports WWE will be taking a different creative route this year for their biggest superstar.

WWE's Plans For Roman Reigns For WrestleMania 41

According to reports, WWE have planned a triple threat match for Roman Reigns. This match will be taking place against former SHIELD teammate Seth Rollins and CM Punk. This comes in after Seth Rollins brutally attacked Roman Reigns during the recently concluded Royal Rumble PLE and then proceeded to brawl with CM Punk.

During the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were both eliminated by CM Punk from the rumble. Eventually, CM Punk was eliminated by Logan Paul and all three superstars were left outside the ring. Following their eliminations all hell broke loose.

Seth Rollins curb stomped Roman Reigns and then got into a brawl with CM Punk. As Roman Reigns was recovering from the curb stomp, Seth Rollins again curb stomped Roman Reigns, this time on top of a steel step.

WWE in this way planted the seeds for a blockbuster Wrestle Mania main event with three of the biggest stars of the company all being involved in the match.

