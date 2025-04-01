WWE COO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Hints at India PLE in The Future - Read Details Here

The World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE for short, has a hugely passionate fanbase in India - despite not having ever had a televised event in the country.

However, WWE president Nick Khan recently dropped a hint that the company might well find time to hold a Premium Live Event - with WWE WrestleMania being an example of that - in the nation.

"That's the goal, and we're pencilling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India," Khan told HT.

And now Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer, has also said that India is one of the nations he wants to visit again soon.

Triple H Drops WWE India Hint

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, Triple H mentioned bringing back a PLE to the United Kingdom - and then also namechecked India as a place he would like to go soon.

It is worth noting that WWE's ties to India recently got boosted by their Netflix deal, as all of their shows including RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the Premium Live Events will now be shown to Indian fans on the OTT giants.

The move will significantly boost their stream numbers as they have a large following in India.

WWE's History in India

WWE's last major event in India came in the form of the ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ event held on September 8, 2023 in Hyderabad.

Prior to that, WWE also held the ‘WWE Live India Supershow’ in 2017.