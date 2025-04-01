Roman Reigns Set To Make New WrestleMania Record, Set To Surpass The Undertaker, Triple H, and The Rock In Elusive List

WWE RAW: The 41st edition of WrestleMania is just two weeks away, and all the storylines now lead to the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year. Las Vegas will host this year's Mania, and it is expected to be nothing short of a blockbuster event. WWE 's Chief Content Officer (CCO), Triple H, has booked two blockbuster nights of WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes will lock horns with John Cena on Night 2. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will lock horns with each other on Night 1.

The 41st edition of WrestleMania will take place on April 19 and April 20, and it is expected to be the biggest Mania of all time. WrestleMania XL set new records, and WrestleMania 41 is all set to smash them. But one thing continues to remain common between WrestleMania 40 and 41: The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns main eventing Mania.

Tribal Chief Roman Reigns All Set to Create New Mania Record

Despite Cody Rhodes being the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns continues to shoulder the WWE. The Tribal Chief scaled new heights as the face of the sports entertainment industry when COVID-19 struck. Reigns held the WWE Universal Title for almost four years before Cody Rhodes stripped him of his title. Roman Reigns is now all set to main event WrestleMania for the 10th time. This is one feat that no other WWE great has achieved.

Here's a List of Top 10 WWE Stars with Most Mania Main Events:

1. Roman Reigns: 9 times

2. Hulk Hogan: 8 times

3. Triple H: 7 times

4. Shawn Michaels: 5 times

5. The Undertaker: 5 times

6. John Cena: 5 times

7. Brock Lesnar: 5 times

8. The Rock: 5 times

9. Stone Cold Steve Austin: 4 times

10. Bret "The Hitman" Hart: 3 times

CM Punk to Lock Horns with Rollins and Reigns