WWE Hall of Fame to Have Three Legacy Inductees for First Time Since 2021 - Check Details Here

WWE WrestleMania season means that new inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame will be announced. The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 will be headlined by Triple H, who now serves as the Chief Content Officer of WWE. And other notable inductees include Michelle McCool, Lex Luger and The Natural Disasters.

And now WWE have announced three more inductees into the Hall of Fame, but with a twist - they will be part of the Legacy Wing.

The three new inductees are Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff.

Notably, this is the first time since 2021 that anyone has been inducted into the Legacy Wing.

What is WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing?

The Legacy Wing was first introduced in 2016. Inductees in this category will often range from several eras of wrestling history, going back as far as the the early 20th century.

The other notable aspect of a legacy inductee is that they are inducted posthumously - only 2 of the inductees in this Wing have been inducted while still alive.

But the WWE also faced some criticism for incorporating this aspect, and since 2021 no one had been added to the Legacy Wing of the HoF.

Yet it appears to be back in the post-Vince McMahon era of WWE.

A Brief Intro on Latest Inductees

Kamala, known in his time as “The Ugandan Giant”, is best recognised by his intimidating war paint and an often-unpredictable style inside the ring. He wrestled for WWE in three seperate stints.

Dory Funk Sr. is remebered for being a great wrestler in his own generation but also as a promoter who made many stars - including his two sons, Dory Jr. and Terry,