'I Wanted Charlotte': Ric Flair Addresses Possibility Of John Cena Surpassing His Historic Title Reign At WrestleMania

Ric Flair, the legendary wrestler and 16-time World Champion has recently opened up on John Cena's comments he made on live TV. 'The Nature Boy' would be delighted if the Leader of the Cenation would become a 17-time world champion and surpass his title reign. While he wanted his daughter Charlotte to be the one who would surpass the number, he does not mind if Cena does so.

Ric Flair Wanted Charlotte Flair Over John Cena To Break His Title Reign

John Cena's heel turn has sparked the intrigue of the WWE Universe. The Leader of the Cenation will be challenging 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. In one of his recent promos, Cena vowed to defeat Rhodes and win the title to erase Ric Flair's legacy as the 16-time champion. Cena and Flair are levelled at the moment, but one win could make him the 17-time champ and surpass The Nature Boy. Flair recently revealed his thoughts on Cena's remark, saying that he would be happy to see Cena surpass his record feat.

“I would be extremely happy for John, and I wish I could be there live to get in the ring and shake his hand. I obviously wanted Charlotte to break the record, but if John breaks it, man, more power to him. I can’t say enough good about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years,” Ric Flair said during an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, as quoted by ITR Wrestling.

Cena Is In The Final Stages Of His Wrestling Career

Heel John Cena has been very intriguing, as the fans did not expect it to happen in such a way. With his farewell tour in full swing, fans are witnessing the final few matches he has left in his career before he eventually calls time in his illustrious career.