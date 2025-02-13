'Such A Good, Respectful Kid': WWE Hall Of Famer Goes Gaga On Ricky Starks After Latter's Shock Debut In NXT

WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, has opened up about his friendship with Ricky Starks, who recently shocked the wrestling realm after making a shocking appearance in NXT. The Deadman appreciated the wrestler's class and revealed how he had helped Michelle McCool when she had to make a special appearance in one of the women's Royal Rumble matches. He went on to say that he had excellent conversations with the wrestler and is a pleasant and courteous person.

The Undertaker Applauds Ricky Starks, Reveals His First Interaction With Wrestler

The WWE introduced a new star into their talented roster as a former AEW star has made its way into the Connecticut-based promotion. One of AEW's prime talents, Ricky Starks, made his debut in WWE television when he showed up in a recent episode of Tuesday Night NXT. The wrestler, who recently exited AEW after his contract ran up, made a stir with his appearance which made the fans go wow. The Undertaker has opened up on his first interaction with WWE's newest acquisition and showered praise on him.

"I'm training at this gym, and I notice this kid there every day. Doesn't say anything. Really respectful. As the training went along, we needed different spotters and different help. He was always right there. Finally, we struck up a conversation and he told me he was trying to break into the business and I kind of talked to him about different things.

"On one of the Rumbles that Michelle [McCool] was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring and he came down and trained with her. I've seen him a few times here and there, and I've always had great conversations with him. He's such a good kid, such a respectful kid. I haven't seen him in probably a year, year and a half, maybe. That's how we met, in a gym while I was getting ready for Shane [McMahon] at WrestleMania," The Undertaker said during an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, as quoted by Fightful.

Ricky Stars Joins List Of Wrestlers To Jump Ships From AEW To WWWE

The NXT Universe were shocked to see Ricky Starks making a shocking appearance in one of the episodes on Tuesday night. The wrestler, who had exited AEW after his contract ran up, walked into the live broadcast from the crowd and cut a promo.

Ricky Starks is no stranger to the WWE as he has been seen backstage during PLEs. He has been a close aide of Cody Rhodes and is among the wrestlers who have followed Rhodes to the WWE after Jade Cargill, Penta, Shawn Spears, Lexis King, CM Punk, and more.