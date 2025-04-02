'The Best In The World': WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Heyman Picks Roman Reigns And CM Punk Over John Cena In Greatest Rankings

WWE is in a hot spot right now with several storylines building up to the WWE's biggest PLE WrestleMania which is all set to take place in April 2025. With the road to WrestleMania well and truly underway, John Cena, Roman Reigns and CM Punk are all busy within their own story lines. John Cena shocked the world on WWE Elimination Chamber when he joined hands with The Rock and turned heel, setting up a WWE Undisputed Championship match against Cody Rhodes who had dethroned Roman Reigns in last year's WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman Calls Roman Reigns As The Greatest Of All Time

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a heated feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins which has set up a triple threat match for all three superstars at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns' wiseman Paul Heyman was recently asked to blindly rank WWE wrestlers. In the rankings, Paul Heyman gave the number 1 spot to Roman Reigns and called him the greatest of all time.

"Why would I do something like that? [Because that's part of the game] For you, but not for me. I don't personally pick out rankings. You wanna rank somebody? Ask me about Roman Reigns. [Rank Roman Reigns] Number one. Undisputed, uncontroverted, cannot be denied, The Tribal Chief, The Head of the Table. Number one," said Paul Heyman while speaking on the Instagram account of Haroon Twins.

Paul Heyman Snubs John Cena In Greatest Rankings

Paul Heyman while further speaking on the Haroon Twins' Instagram account further revealed that CM Punk although he maybe ‘The Best In The World', he is not above Roman Reigns. CM Punk according to Paul Heyman was definitely above John Cena but neither of them are above Roman Reigns.

"[Is CM Punk actually The Best in the World?] Of course, he's The Best in the World. [So, if he's The Best in the World, that means he's better than Roman Reigns.] That doesn't mean he's better than Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time... [Okay, rank CM Punk] Above John Cena," said Paul Heyman while ranking several WWE superstars.