Mohammed Siraj's Fans Flock Chinnaswamy Stadium To See Him Practice, India Pacer Gears Up To Face RCB In Bengaluru

IPL 2025: The 14th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Contrary to popular belief and RCB's track record, the Bengaluru-based franchise is on the top of the IPL 2025 points table, and they will try to keep the winning momentum on their side. This is also RCB's first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. So far, they have played both their matches at the Eden Gardens and the Chepauk Stadium.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have had a shaky start to their IPL 2025 campaign. The Titans have played two matches so far and have won only one of them. Both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers are in the top four of the IPL 2025 points table. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru will want to maintain the top spot, Gujarat Titans will look to dethrone RCB by defeating them in their own backyard.

Mohammed Siraj Greets Fans Upon Chinnaswamy Return

Royal Challengers Bengaluru shocked everybody by releasing Mohammed Siraj ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The Indian pacer was later picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 12.25 crores, and he has been decent so far. Much ahead of the RCB vs GT clash, Mohammed Siraj arrived at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to practice, and he was greeted by the fans who have always seen him representing their home side. Siraj also obliged them by signing autographs and clicking pictures with them.

Watch The Video Here

'I am pretty emotional and, of course, nervous about playing for a new team at the Chinnaswamy. But whenever I have the ball in my hands, my energy increases. Pretty excited for this match because I have been playing here for the past seven years, in a red jersey. Now I am playing for a different side, so I am excited,' Mohammed Siraj said.

Kohli vs Siraj Clash Loading In Chinnaswamy