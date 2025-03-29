WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman Serenades Roman Reigns in London During WWE SmackDown, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown eminated from London, UK and the main event of the show had plenty of ramifications for the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 as Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, CM Punk and Seth Rollins came together for a contract signing to make their triple threat match official.

The contract being signed means that Punk is now a set to be a WWE WrestleMania main eventer at last, a dream he has harboured since his childhood as a wrestling fan.

However, during the main event segment, there was one moment between ‘The OTC’ Roman Reigns and his 'Wiseman' Paul Heyman that ended up going viral on social media.

The energetic London crowd serenaded Roman Reigns with chants and Heyman, ever the loyalist to the Original Tribal Chief, joined in on the songs.

See The Video Here

Reigns could also be seen smirking at the London crowd as well as at Heyman's antics.

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

The main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania will be a triple threat match between Punk, Reigns and Rollins.

There was plenty of intriugue surrounding the main event status, as many WWE fans believed that stipulation would be the favour that Heyman owed Punk for teaming with the Original Bloodline at Survivor Series.

However, Punk himself confirmed that was not the favour he asked for.

“Thank you. But that's not the favor that I'm owed," said Punk as the show went off air.

This led to plenty of intrigue around what the favour could be and how this factors in to plans going forward.