WWE Makes Grand WrestleMania Plan For Roman Reigns, More Problems Pile Up For The OTC's Wise Man Paul Heyman

WrestleMania 41: WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO), Triple H wants to make Mania 41 the biggest pay-per-event (PPV) of all time and he isn't backing down. Las Vegas will hold two nights of the much-awaited 41st edition of WrestleMania and the biggest superstars of WWE will wrestle their hearts out to put up an unforgettable show for the fans across the globe. The Allegiant Stadium will host the the 41st edition.

Last year Triple H booked two blockbuster nights of Mani. The Rock and Roman Reigns locked horns with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On the following night, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes locked horns with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. WrestleMania 41 will in many ways be a repeat of Mania 40 and Triple H is making sure that night 1 of Mania is as hyped as Night 2.

Roman Reigns To Lock Horns With Seth Rollins And CM Punk

The holder of the Ula Fala, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will clash with CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the first night of WrestleMania 41. Reigns and Punk had teamed in War Games and had battled Solo Sikoa's bloodline. Punk and Rollins have build this rivalry for quite sometime now and it will be an actioned packed main event on night one. Interestingly, this rivalry will increase problems for Paul Heyman, the Tribal Chief's wise man.

CM Punk has been teasing the fact that Heyman owes Punk a favour and he has kept it heavily under the wraps. Seth Rollins on the other hand wanted to team up with Roman Reigns to take on Punk, but the Tribal Chief has turned his offer down saying that 'The Shield' died a long time back.

John Cena Challenges Cody Rhodes For WWE Universal Title