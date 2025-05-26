WWE Hall of Famer Set to Make Comeback for Evolution 2 After Women-only PLE Was Announced for July 13 - Report

When WWE did the first-ever edition of Evolution, a women-only Premium Live Event (PLE) in 2018, the landscape for women's wrestling as a whole, not just in WWE, had started to look up significantly.

Since then, WWE's women wrestlers have continued to rise high on the card but despite the popularity of the Evolution show, it did not return. Until now, that is.

WWE have confirmed that Evolution 2 will take place on July 13 from Atlanta, Georgia - and will be part of a triple-header of programming from WWE as the weekend will also feature NXT's Great American Bash as well as the next episode of Saturday Night's Main Event.

And while there have been no confirmed matches as of yet for any of these shows, one rumoured name has been doing the rounds a lot.

Nikki Bella Set For Comeback?

Nikki Bella, a former Divas champion as well as bonafide WWE Hall of Famer, is reportedly being kept in the creative plans for the event.

Ironically, Bella had all but confirmed the coming of WWE Evolution during an appearance on her podcast with sister Brie Bella.

Bella was last part of any kind of WWE programming earlier this year when she made an appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match.

She did say that she was not yet done with appearances for the company and this makes it seem like she was being true to her word.

What Other Matches Could Take Place?

As of now, no plans have been confirmed for the show - but other reports suggest that at least one marquee match is in the works.

This match will involve Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair, who have crossed paths on WWE TV occasionally but haven't faced off in a one-on-one match.