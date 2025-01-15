Published 23:12 IST, January 15th 2025
'There was selling, psychology': WWE Hall of Famer Targets AEW Regarding Penta El Zero After Wrestler's Explosive RAW Debut
WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley is ecstatic about Penta's debut at RAW on Netflix. He chastised Tony Khan for under-utilizing Penta in AEW.
Infront of a hot San Jose crowd, the WWE introduced Penta El Zero in the wrestling promotion. The high-flying acrobatic wrestler who has made a lot of buzz in the international wrestling scene has headed to the WWE to open a new chapter in his career. The Mexican wrestler made his long-awaited wrestler in the Connecticut-based promotion. Penta's WWE debut was handled with perfection, and a WWE hall of Famer has called out AEW for underutilizing him.
WWE HOFer Slams AEW Over Penta El Zero's Utilization After Wrestler Solid Debit In RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley goes gaga on Penta's debut at RAW on Netflix. He criticized the AEW, and its boss Tony Khan for underutilizing Penta, who recently had a top-tier debut on the WWE's red brand against Chad Gable. He also gave a key insight into the luchador's debut on Monday Night RAW and slammed AEW as they had no idea on how to hire talent to win them over.
“I would have cut the match down a little bit and kept the same psychology and the same things that they did as far as, yes, we’re used to seeing Penta wrestle spotfest matches in AEW with little to no psychology and or selling whatsoever. You ain’t doing that in the world of the WWE. You’ll get to work a WWE-esque Luchador style, which is what we saw. There was selling, there was psychology.
“It’s the WWE. It’s where you truly learn how to work and become a millionaire, not just because some guy with a lot of money threw millions at you because he wanted another action figure to play with. It’s because you earned the right to make these millions through your art and your work and your performance,” Bubba Ray Dudley said in the recent episode of the Busted Open Radio.
Penta El Zero's Daughter Moved To Tears After Father's WWE Debut
While Penta El Zero's debut was one of the worst-kept secrets in the WWE, Triple H and the company did their best to utilize the Mexican professional wrestler to its best potential. Penta made his debut against Chad Gable, who has sought to face one of the finest luchadors in the business.
As Penta made his debut in the WWE, emotions were running high as the wrestler's family was seated ringside for his first match on the RAW Brand. The wrestler's daughter was filled with emotions as she was moved to tears after seeing her dad reach unprecedented new heights.
Updated 23:12 IST, January 15th 2025