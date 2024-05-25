Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is all set to welcome WWE's top superstars for the first-ever WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament hosted outside the United States. Cody Rhodes has successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Championship in France. However, he now faces a new challenge against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul in a Champion vs. Champion clash in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch claimed the vacant title after emerging victorious in an intense Battle Royal. Liv Morgan, who finished as the runner-up in that Battle Royal, earned her chance at the championship by defeating Nia Jax, securing her place in the grand showdown in Jeddah.

2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring - Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Match - Cody Rhodes (c) vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

Queen of the Ring Tournament Final - Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax

King of the Ring Tournament Final - Randy Orton vs. Gunther

Women’s World Championship Match - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match - Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Countdown Match - Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

When and where to watch 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament will be held on May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the live broadcast of 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring in India?

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be broadcast live in India on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the action live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

How to watch the live streaming of 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring in India?

For those who prefer online streaming, the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be available live exclusively on the Sony LIV app and website.