WWE Legend Ric Flair Snubs Undisputed Champion John Cena, The Rock While Naming His 'Mount Rushmore' of Pro Wrestling

The world of pro wrestling, including but not limited to companies like WWE, All Elite Wrestling or AEW for short, CMLL, NJPW and many others makes it tough to determine what could be classified as a ‘Mount Rushmore’ of pro wrestling.

That would involve naming 4 wrestlers who were arguably the most influential in the history of a business that stretches back well over a century.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Master’s Class, 16-time world heavyweight champion Ric Flair - who many would argue belongs in any Mount Rushmore conversations - named his 4 top wrestlers of all time.

Interestingly, he not only overlooked himself but also two modern legends in WWE undisputed champion John Cena and current TKO board member The Rock.

Who Makes Flair's List?

However, Flair's list does include 4 men whom he has worked extensively with in his career.

“I think Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker in the history of business. I would go with Shawn, Undertaker, Steve Austin, and Hulk for sure.”

Interestingly, Michaels is the man who retired Flair from WWE after a classic match at WrestleMania 24.

But his omission of Cena seems odd, especially given he recently broke Flair's record for 16 world titles - and was congratulated for it by the man himself.

Ric Flair's Mount Rushmore Credentials

Flair, it is worth noting, is considered by many to be the greatest wrestler to have ever lived.

His career began in 1972 and spanned over 5 decades in companies like Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance and even WWE.