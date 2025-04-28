John Cena To Appear On Monday Night RAW? Speculations Rife Around World Champion's Appearance As WWE Builds Towards Backlash

WrestleMania 41 is a thing of the past now, and to be very honest, it did not have the impact that it was expected to have on the WWE Universe. Both nights of WrestleMania 41 were nothing but average. The only saving grace for WrestleMania was the triple threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman betraying his best friend CM Punk and his tribal chief Roman Reigns is something that WrestleMania 41 will be remembered for a very, very long time. John Cena walked out of WrestleMania as a seventeen-time World Champion.

John getting his seventeenth world title was something that had kept the entire WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. Despite WrestleMania being a dull affair, fans have been quite content with Cena winning his seventeenth. But that is not it; Cena continues to wrestle till the end of this year, and he may play a very pivotal part in building the storylines that the WWE is currently working towards.

John Cena Expected To Make Another Appearance On Monday Night RAW

The undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, has only 26 appearances remaining in his career as a pro wrestler. The WWE is currently building towards the John Cena vs Randy Orton match that will be the main event of their next pay-per-view, Backlash. Randy Orton too is a 14-time WWE Champion, and he has his eyes set on the fifteenth title.

Cena has played the character of a heel to perfection till now. After all, it was a genius move by the WWE to turn Cena into a heel on his farewell tour. As the WWE builds towards the John Cena vs Randy Orton clash, it will be interesting to see whether John considers making an appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Randy Orton Sets Sights On Record-Breaking Fifteenth Title