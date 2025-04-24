sb.scorecardresearch
  • WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Turned Down $1 Million Offer at WrestleMania 41, Reveals Viral WWE Star

Updated April 24th 2025, 20:33 IST

WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Turned Down $1 Million Offer at WrestleMania 41, Reveals Viral WWE Star

Stone Cold Steve Austin could have been doing something very different at WrestleMania 41 - something that could have netted him one million dollars.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Steve Austin gestures to the crowd ahead of a WWE match
Steve Austin gestures to the crowd ahead of a WWE match | Image: WWE

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 but it ended up making more headlines for him running into the fan barricades and sending a fan flying. 

After he worked an impromptu match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, most figured he would wrestle another match or two but that's not transpired thus far. 

Yet he could have been doing something very different at WrestleMania this time around - that could have netted him one million dollars! 

Logan Paul's Offer to Steve Austin

Influencer and WWE superstar Logan Paul revealed that he had offered Austin that very sum to be inside a Prime bottle ringside. 

"Bro, we offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle. He didn’t do it, instead, he ran a poor woman over with an ATV. We offered him a million, we were like, ‘Bro, do you wanna get in this bottle?’ I don’t think he considered it for a second," Logan Paul said on his podcast Impaulsive.  

The Prime bottle has been used as a gag at WrestleMania, most notably when streamer iShowSpeed appeared inside it at WrestleMania 40. 

Would Austin Reconsider The Offer? 

However, while Paul was turned down this time around, he did not rule out the possibility of Austin actually doing the gag eventually. 

"Imagine the face reveal though. You open the Prime bottle and it's Stone Cold. He could’ve done anything, which is why I think it would have worked ultimately. Maybe one year. I’m just saying bro."

Failure to get Austin in a bottle aside, Paul had a pretty good WrestleMania as he beat AJ Styles thanks to interference from Karrion Kross. 

Published April 24th 2025, 20:33 IST