Vince McMahon is no longer with WWE, but the volatile billionaire could possibly create another wrestling promotion in the future as clues surface about what that may look like. Vince McMahon has left World Wrestling Entertainment after more than 40 years of turning the organization into the pro wrestling/sports entertainment behemoth it is today.

Vince McMahon to start a new Wrestling promotion at 78

The reason why McMahon is no longer part of WWE is his own doing. Vince McMahon has been accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking as part of a lawsuit filed by a former employee Janel Grant, which has startled individuals involved with WWE. Due to that lawsuit along with his other misdeeds that involved nearly $20 million in hush-money payments, Vince McMahon was told to resign as Executive Chairman of TKO by parent company Endeavor as WWE moves into a new era.

At 78 years old, the idea of Vince McMahon owning a pro wrestling company again may sound absurd, yet he can legally do so in January 2025. That's according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who covered it in a subscriber-only story.

“While my belief is that McMahon is done in wrestling, given he’s 78 years old, from a legal standpoint he does have a one-year non-compete ends in late January 2025. He can, at that point, start up a new promotion.”

“Since the word got out, I’ve had discussions and other communications with some of the most prominent people in wrestling regarding the possibility that he gets back into wrestling, something that has been his life since starting to work for his father as a promoter in the late 1960s.”

“My own feeling, which is shared by the majority of those I have talked to, is that McMahon is done due to the combination of his age, reputation and lack of openings.”