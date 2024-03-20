×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

WWE news: WWE's NEXT big thing pulled again from active roster due to serious reason

Raquel Rodriguez last wrestled on Raw on February 28, following Elimination Chamber. That came shortly after she discussed a severe case of Mast Cell Activation

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WWE
Elimination Chamber Last Chance Qualifying Battle Royal: Raquel Rodriguez qualifies for Elimination Chamber, last eliminating Chelsea Green. | Image: WWE
Raquel Rodriguez last wrestled on Raw on February 28, following Elimination Chamber. That came shortly after she discussed a severe case of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) symptoms she experienced while travelling to WWE's premium live event in Australia. Perth's women's Chamber match was the first program Rodriguez had participated in after admitting she had been diagnosed with MCAS while out of action in December 2023.

Raquel Rodriguez pulls out from WWE roster

It’s not confirmed if MCAS is why Raquel has been removed from WWE’s active roster, but PWInsider reports they’ve confirmed with multiple sources that the 33-year-old from Texas “is currently listed internally with other talents who are out of action.”  According to the website, Rodriguez's absence could be due to an unrelated injury. Last week, the three-time WWE Women's Tag Champion revealed that she has begun Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy for eczema and MCAS.

Rodriguez rose to prominence in "WWE NXT" at the start of the decade, winning the brand's women's title and women's tag belts (together with Dakota Kai) before quickly moving to the main roster in 2022. Since then, she has won multiple WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Aliyah and Liv Morgan, although she has yet to win a main roster singles championship.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

