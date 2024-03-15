Advertisement

The Vince McMahon scandal had everyone's jaws dropped after Janel Grant went public after filing a lawsuit against the former WWE chairperson and the other parties involved. One of the individuals who was allegedly involved in the saga was Brock Lesnar, as he was indirectly hinted at being a part of it by the accuser. It led to repercussions, as the WWE removed Mr. McMahon from the history and also did the same to Brock Lesnar to some extent. But ahead of WrestleMania XL, a new update has emerged that will delight the WWE fans.

Also Read: 'He RUINED the whole thing': The Undertaker had considered an in-ring return if Sting hadn't retired

Advertisement

Is Brock Lesnar back in WWE? Beast Incarnate's profile visible on the official website

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE TV since Summerslam after he battled against Cody Rhodes but ended up losing. The former WWE Champion went off for a short break but could not return as the accusations over Vince McMahon halted the WWE's plans to bring him back. After the lawsuit, WWE kept him away from TV and avoided making any references, which included his snub from WWE's 2k24 video game. It was previously reported that Lesnar's page was also removed from the website. However, as per Fightful Select, Brock was never removed from the active roster page.

Advertisement

Fireworks galore as Brock Lesnar makes his entrance for his match in WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California | Image: WWE

It looks like Brock Lesnar has received the clean chit that he is not the one who is being linked in the lawsuit. The WWE could make some plans and bring him back for WrestleMania XL.

Also Read: It's BOSS TIME in AEW! Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks officially debuts at Tony Khan's Promotion

Advertisement

In terms of setting up a scenario, Lesnar respects Rhodes and has a mighty beef with the Bloodline after he lost in last year's SummerSlam due to their interference. The Beast may target them to take his revenge and help Cody win the title in the showcase of the immortals. Furthermore, with Paul Heyman all set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, there is a chance that Lesnar may be there as both Paul and Brock have been together for a significant amount of time.

There are wild predictions that could take place, but the fans will receive all their answers during the WrestleMania weekend.