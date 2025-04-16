WWE President Makes Huge Revelation, Expects More Talent From AEW to 'Come Over' When Their Contracts Expire

Ever since 2019, the wrestling world - especially in the United States of America - has seen All Elite Wrestling (AEW) grow in leaps and bounds to become one of the top wrestling promotions.

However, recent times have not been kind to the promotion, despite signing a new television rights deal that all but guarantees their existence in the short-term future.

A lack of a stable creative direction has led to many talents leaving AEW and choosing to jump ship to WWE , with many even using the names they first did in AEW.

And, according to WWE president Nick Khan, he expects that to continue happening in the near future.

More Talents to Leave AEW For WWE

Khan said that while he is happy that the company is home to plenty of talented wrestlers, he expects many of them to switch companies when they have a chance to.

"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers and we're happy about that. When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over," Khan told the Bill Simmons podcast.

However, it is worth noting that Khan was very kind with his words to AEW.

"Nothing but respect to the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things."

Notable Talents Who Left AEW for WWE

The first major wrestler to jump ship was Cody Rhodes, who rejoined WWE in 2022 despite being an EVP at AEW - and one of the founding members.

Since then, the likes of CM Punk, Penta, Rey Fenix, Jade Cargill, Stephanie Vaquer, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page and others have joined WWE upon their time as AEW wrestlers ending.