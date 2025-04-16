sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 16th 2025, 14:24 IST

'This Business Lives Off Me': Roman Reigns Issues Video Statement, Hits Back At His Critics Calling Him A Part-Timer In WWE

Roman Reigns will battle his arch-rival CM Punk and his former SHIELD teammate Seth Rollins in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 41

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Roman Reigns hits back at his critics
Roman Reigns hits back at his critics | Image: Instagram/@romanreigns

WrestleMania 41: All roads of the WWE lead towards the next edition of Mania, the biggest event of the year, the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. The next edition of Mania will be held on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. The Chief Content Officer (CCO) of the WWE, Triple H, aka Paul Michael Levesque, has booked some really interesting matches for the upcoming edition of WrestleMania, which are bound to set new records in terms of viewership.

Roman Reigns Hits Back At His Critics

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the greats of the WWE. He is not credited enough for the fact that he continues to battle leukemia and remains in peak shape to appear in the WWE. Roman Reigns and his Tribal Chief character carried the WWE during COVID-19. The pandemic hit the sports entertainment industry in a very wrong way, as crowds stopped coming in. But it was Roman and his heel character that lured viewers to watch WWE on their streaming platforms.

After his loss to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns reduced his appearances. Many fans sided with him for having rest after a World Championship reign of over 1,300 days, but his critics started calling the Tribal Chief a part-timer, and this did not sit very well with the former Champion.

Here's What Roman Reigns Had To Say

Roman Reigns is currently at loggerheads with the 'best in the world', CM Punk, over Paul Heyman's custody. Heyman owed Punk a favor, and at WrestleMania, the Wiseman will be by his side.

WrestleMania 41, A Star-Studded Affair

WrestleMania 41 will be a star-studded affair with the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry displaying their in-ring skills. Night one of WrestleMania will be main-evented by CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. On the following night, John Cena will lock horns with Cody Rhodes in the main event. Cena and Rhodes will battle against each other for the undisputed WWE Championship.

Published April 16th 2025, 14:24 IST