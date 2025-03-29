'India is Important to US' - WWE President Drops Major Hint on Flagship Show Being Held in India, Reveals Company Timeline

World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE for short, have a passionate fanbase in India. According to the company's metrics, their shows are the second-most watched sporting programming in the country behind cricket.

Despite that, WWE have never held a Premium Live Event or live TV Raw/SmackDown event in the nation despite holding many non-televised events.

However, that may change soon as according to WWE president Nick Khan, they are planning to bring a live flagship televised event to India in the near future.

“That's the goal, and we're pencilling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India,” Khan told HT.

The news will be music to the ears of fans of the pro wrestling promotion in India.

WWE Coming to Netflix in India

The move comes about thanks in no small part to WWE's deal with Netflix, with their flagship programme WWE Raw being livestreamed in the USA and many other countries on the OTT giants.

Notably, India is not one of the countries that has Raw on Netflix but that is set to change soon.

WWE content - including Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Premium Live Events - will be on Netflix India come April 1. And that is one of the reasons they want to do a live televised show in the nation.

"Knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it's important to Netflix, assume it's important to us. India has always been important to us. So we're pencilling it out now, and let's wait and see," Khan said.

WWE's History in India

WWE's last major event in India came in the form of the ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ event held on September 8, 2023 in Hyderabad.

Prior to that, WWE also held the ‘WWE Live India Supershow’ in 2017.