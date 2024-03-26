×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes & The Rock face off, engage in a bloodied fight after the main event

WWE returns to Illinois, airing live from the Allstate Arena, Chicago. Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch were announced for the event.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
WWE RAW
WWE RAW | Image: WWE
WWE returned to Illinois as they aired live from the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago. Massive names have been advertised for the night, such as Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and more. Moreover, CM Punk was also announced for a return to the Arena Huge matches like Sami Zayn vs Bronson Reed, Ricochet vs JD McDonagh, Jey Uso vs Shinsuke Nakamura, the debut of Andrade in RAW, and much more action.  

WWE RAW Results

  • JD McDonagh vs. Ricochet: Ricochet wins by pinfall with a shooting star press.
  • Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile: Candice LeRae wins by pinfall with a folding press and her feet on the ropes.
  • #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): The match presumably goes to a no-contest after The Judgement Day run interference.
  • Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci: Andrade el Idolo wins by pinfall with the hammerlock DDT, now called The Message.
  • “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn: Bronson Reed wins by pinfall with the Tsunami splash.
  • “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall with a spear.

WWE RAW: Highlights of the Night

  • During the opening segment, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made an unscheduled appearance and murmured something to Cody Rhodes and left.
  • Monday Night RAW had a distinctive stage setup that was smaller than usual. To extend the seating capacity, the LED stage was smaller than usual, which gave a distinct vibe to the show.
  • Andrade's RAW debut opponent was Ivar, but due to him not being medically cleared, IMPERIUM's Giovanni Vinci replaced him as the opponent.
  • The segment that had CM Punk turned out to be an extensive war of words as Drew McIntyre and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins also entered and dropped verbal bombs on each other.
  • The Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley segment was another intense moment, and Dominik got into the firing range as Becky slapped the jaws out of his mouth. It turned into a brawl, and the referees had to intervene.
  • Sami Zayn runs into Chad Gable and it looks like they have sorted things out, but Zayn still looks frustrated.
  • After the main-event match, when Cody Rhodes throws his hands with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, The Rock comes out of nowhere and thrashes Rhodes. he throws trash cans and dumps a toolbox on him. Johnson continues the brawl outside in the rain as he continues to beat The American Nightmare down.
  • Cody Rhodes' face was all bloodied, and it looked like blading was done by him. 

In addition to hyping the appearances planned for the subsequent Monday and Friday Night broadcasts, WWE RAW served as the definitive build-up for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. There's still more work to be done, but anticipation for the showcase of the immortals is at an all-time high.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

