Monday Night RAW aired live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and featured all the fallout from the Backlash PLE in France. The WWE Draft was in full effect with the first round of the King & Queen of the Tournament officially commencing to crown the winners at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Top superstars like Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and more were featured on the show. Check out all the results and highlights that took place at the Red Brand as the roads lead to Saudi Arabia for the next PLE.

WWE RAW: Results

Finn Balor vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (King of the Ring First Round Match): “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall with a spear on Balor.

IYO SKY vs. Natalya (Queen of the Ring First Round Match: IYO SKY wins by pinfall with the moonsault on Natalya.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet (King of the Ring First Round Match): Ilja Dragunov wins by pinfall with the H Bomb on Ricochet.

Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Zoey Stark wins by pinfall with Z360 on Nile.

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable: Chad Gable wins by disqualification after Sami Zayn attacks Gable.

Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Lyra Valkyria wins by pinfall with Nightwing on Kai.

GUNTHER vs. Sheamus (King of the Ring First Round Match): GUNTHER wins by submission after putting Sheamus through a Half Boston Crab.

WWE RAW: Highlights of the Night

Before RAW went on air, GM Adam Pearce announced that Drew McIntyre did not receive the medical clearance to compete and was taken out of the tournament. Moreover, during the Judgement Day promo that opened RAW, Pearce announced Balor's opponent, and it was 'Main Event' Jey Uso.

An irate Drew McIntyre leaves the arena, and CM Punk makes his entrance at the parking lot and delivers another fiery promo as he takes shots at the Scottish Warrior

While conversing with Adam Pearce, R-Truth brings out coach Dan Hurley. When The Miz urges him to stop producing title bouts, Truth responds that it's okay because Hurley is a coach for NCAA, a little independent promotion. They argue nonstop till they depart.

At the Judgement Day clubhouse, Dominik Mysterio rolls in with Carlito, but Priest is upset to see him as he hasn't forgotten what happened at last year's Backlash in Puerto Rico. Damian asks him to leave.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn proposed a title match at the King & Queen of the Ring as he called for a Triple Threat match between him, Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.