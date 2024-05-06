Advertisement

The WWE Monday Night Raw is all set to return after a successful Backlash which saw Cody Rhodes defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against AJ Styles and Damian Priest managing to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

The Monday Night Raw will look to maintain Backlash's success as it goes live from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Raw promises to be an exciting affair as the first round of Kings & Queen tournament is about to begin. The Kings and Queen main event is all set to be hosted in Saudi Arabia later this year.

What to Expect?

Naturally, Monday night's episode will feature big fallout from the events occurred at Backlash in France. However the key talking point will certainly be the matchups for the Kings and Queen tournament.

Stars like Gunther, Sheamus, Fin Balor, Rey Mysterio and Auska are all set to be in action and will be gearing up to make the cut for Saudi Arabia.

I made you. I will break you. Your weak empire is falling apart.. @VinciWWE call me. https://t.co/G2TDVgmzXy — Sheamus (@WWESheamus)

WWE Raw Match Card: The First Round fights that have been confirmed for Kings and Queen

Here are all the fights that have been confirmed for the first round of Kings and Queen tournament that will take place at Raw in Connecticut.

King of the Ring: Gunther vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Sheamus King of the Ring: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor King of the Ring: Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio King of the Ring: Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov Queen of the Ring: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile Queen of the Ring: Shayna Bazsler vs. Zelina Vega

Shayna Bazsler vs. Zelina Vega Queen of the Ring: Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka

Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka Queen of the Ring: Iyo Sky vs. Natalya

Where is the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw held?

The Latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will be held at XL Center in Hatford, California.

When will the WWE Monday Night Raw May 6th Episode air?

The WWE Monday Night Raw May 6th episode will air at 8:00 PM E.T in USA (Tuesday Morning, May 7th, 6:30 AM IST).

How to watch WWE Raw live streaming in India?

The WWE Raw live streaming in India will take place on the Sony Liv app. The WWE Raw live broadcast in India will be on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch WWE Raw live streaming in USA?

Fans in USA can watch the WWE Raw live streaming in USA on the USA Network.com and the USA app.

How to watch WWE Raw live streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the WWE Raw live streaming in UK on Discovery + premium plan.

How to watch WWE Raw live streaming in Australia?

Fans down under can watch WWE Raw live streaming in Australia on Binge and Kayo Sports.