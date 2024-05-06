Advertisement

One of the true MVPs of WrestleMania XL, Seth Rollins, has been away from action after he temporarily stepped away from in-ring action to nurse his longstanding issues. Rollins lost his World Heavyweight Championship title to Seth Rollins, but his intent to star as a Shield for Cody Rhodes was on display during the showcase of the Immortals. Rollins recently underwent back surgery and is anticipated to be away for a long time. The visionary made an appearance as he undergoes rehab from his recent medical procedure. To every wrestling fan's surprise, Seth has donned a new appearance, as his latest hairdo is making a lot of waves over the internet

Seth Rollins makes first appearance since WrestleMania at Kentucky Derby, opts for a unique hairdo

Seth Rollins and his wife, the WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, were spotted at the Kentucky Derby, where a major reveal was made regarding next year's WrestleMania. Lynch and Rollins, mostly known for their flamboyant attire, had an old-school vibe in their ensemble. Seth wore a red-checkered suit. But it was his hair and beard that stole the attention as his beard was way shorter than before.

Look who popped up on the red carpet. 👀@WWE’s Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teased a special Wrestlemania announcement coming later today. pic.twitter.com/1uuroF6RJQ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports)

In another image shared by Rollins' close aide Marek Brave, the former World Champion's' hair also looks short, but it looks like it is tucked inside the hat, and he was beard-less. Nevertheless, this new hairdo has had the fans rumbling.

I had beardless Rollins pics first! Unfortunately, I was sworn to secrecy until after the Kentucky Derby outed him. 😂 https://t.co/vncvCe9YuW pic.twitter.com/5aq4YrMuuT — Marek Brave (@MBrave13)

The power couple of WWE made their appearance at the Kentucky Derby as the WWE made a special announcement regarding next year's WrestleMania. After the Showcase of the Immortals was a grand success at the Lincoln Financial Field, the next year's premier live event will head to Sin City, as the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 41st edition of WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has inked a new multi-year deal with the WWE, indicating that the superstar wrestler will stay for the long term in the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion, and he doesn't intend to go any place else. Given that he has signed the papers, Becky Lynch is also expected to re-sign with the company as she is the current women's champion and her husband will stay will the company for the long term.