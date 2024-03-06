Advertisement

WWE RAW aired live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, which highlighted the latest build-up as all roads lead to the biggest wrestling and entertainment spectacle, WrestleMania XL. Several stars like Cody Rhodes, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and more were featured on the show. With Manis closing in soon, new matches that will lead to Mania have been revealed. The show had some interesting spots, and the opener itself was a thriller.

WWE RAW Results: Thrilling action ensues as roads lead to WM

The "American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes, made his entrance, entered the ring, and picked up the microphone to start the show. He discusses his hopes for his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but he is unable to go into detail due to his distraction—the Rock, of course. He summarises Rock's entire promo and makes clear that he declined the challenge for a singles bout and instead issued a brand new one that involves Seth Rollins. As the World Heavyweight Champion walks in, Cody discusses their partnership. He is not in favour of having his back and completely understands if he wants to concentrate on Drew McIntyre.

Image: WWE



After giving it some thought, Seth says he'll take care of Drew but he respects Cody for giving him the benefit of the doubt. Rollins also disclosed that he is back and ready the go, having obtained 100% medical clearance, and that he will face the Bloodline at SmackDown. After giving it some thought, Rhodes believes he has a message for the Rock as well.

Dominik Mysterio vs. GUNTHER

Michael Cole acknowledges Sting's retirement before the opening match starts, and Pat McAfee even refers to it as a historic fight.

Image: WWE



Dom started the bout by pushing and chopping the guy into the corner and then spinning him around while continuing to chop as he tried to flee! With a powerful chop, GUNTHER seizes the initiative, but JD McDonagh scuttles things and boots the Ring General to the ground. Gunther appears and clobbers Mysterio with a lariat as he tries to take advantage of him! Applying the Boston Crab, releasing the powerbomb, shotgun dropkick, and... GUNTHER wins by submission with a Boston Crab.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

As Damage CTRL hangs out on and around the announce desk, Baszler and Carter begin the match. Shayna takes charge by stomping on the arm. As the action gets closer to the turnbuckles, Carter and Chance give Zoey Stark a double Spanish Fly! Chance is thrown into the turnbuckles by Stark's Gallon Throw, but she manages to stand up as the babyfaces enter the Afterparty! But Baszler throws off the score! Stark performs the finisher on Katana Chance to secure the victory as Shayna and Carter fight on the floor.

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Becky Lynch charges through the opening and kicks her opponent in the corner, but Jax railroads her with relentless shoulder blocks. When she tries to fight back, Jax body slams and delivers a headbutt, but Becky is put in a sleeper hold. She is thrown off as Nia pushes her into a corner. As Stinkface makes contact, Samoan falls to the ground. Lynch kicks out after being planted on his leg! In search of the Banzai Drop, but Lynch retreats! Apply Dis-Arm-Her in the centre of the ring! Swinging Lynch against the barricade, powerbombing her, and dragging her to the ground! Returning inside, Liv Morgan wins by disqualification after diving off the barricade and giving Jax a forearm.

Image: wwe

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

Andrade starts up with a massive boot, a big dropkick, and a shoulder block. Crews attempt a superplex, but Andrade breaks through and nearly falls on the Three Amigos. As he continued to press the attack, Andrade delivered corner knees before winning the contest with a hammerlock DDT.

Image: WWE

Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

The match begins with Balor and Kaiser leading the way. Finn is working the corner with strikes as Vinci tries to interfere. Ludwig stops him with a hard slap. Punches his way into the wrong side of the town, tags Giovanni, and manages to pass Priest before tagging Ludwig back in. Kaiser took a big boot, followed by an uppercut in the corner, whipping across, and no one was home on a back elbow!

Image: WWE

Later in the match, Vinci makes a tag, clears the apron, and Balor hits a Sling Blade to give himself some breathing room. It's a huge move, but it almost falls! As the heat wave continues, Priest is finally tagged! He boxes Kaiser's ears and gives Giovanni a huge pop-up drop in a reverse STO! Broken Arrow back elbows, but still a kick out! Balor smacks a kid with a Ludwig Sling Blade connect after receiving a blind tag! Vinci interferes, stopping Finn's momentum, and Kaiser attempts a California Roll, but the double-team fails. LUDWIG BREAKS IT UP! Vinci ducks his lariat but Sling Blade connects, followed by a shotgun dropkick, headed up top, and a coup de grace. A schoolboy is struck by Vinci on Priest, who then uses a South of Heaven to bring him down. Win for Judgement Day!

Ivar vs. Sami Zayn

Before the match, Michael Cole goes insane when Valhalla gives him her antlers.

Zayn gets pummelling by Ivar, but Sami eventually low-bridges him to the ground and executes a tope con giro to finish. The Vikings gain the upper hand on the mat as Ivar positions Sami above as Zayn manoeuvres to the side to convert a back superplex into a crossbody for a nearfall! Ivar pushes Sami into a corner while searching for the Blue Thunder Driver, but Sami punches the Viking hard and receives a tornado DDT! Ivar charges in and delivers a reverse roundhouse kick that decks him! Once more, Sami kicks out in the corner with a sunset flip powerbomb! Charge around the corner, Ivar gets up, do a moonsault, no one home! Sami wins with a Helluva Kick as she charges.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

To the floor, hard out the gates As Uso gets thrown over the announce desk by McIntyre. Jey Uso, though, nails a crossbody. Drew then uses a back elbow to cut him off. Drew hits the White Noise up top, but Jey sneaks out and unleashes a Liger Bomb from the corner! close call! The jackknife pin was transformed for another nearfall by a spinebuster!

Drew executed a suplex on the floor, knocking both men out. Spitting for the big finish, Jey used his right hand, but the whip was in the wrong hand. Midsection kick, right drop, Samoan drop, connect! But before Drew can make another bold move, Jey throws himself at him! However, McIntyre strikes Future Shock after Solo Sikoa scales the barricade.

Image: WWE

Cody Rhodes pulls it off! However, Superkick counters the Claymore as Drew positions Jey! Next, a Spear! Jimmy Uso then emerges from the crowd.

With Claymore, Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall, proving that the distraction was sufficient. Seth Rollins saves the day after Jim throws a chair into the ring after the match while pursuing Jey! Superkick takes down Jimmy Uso! However, Drew uses a Claymore to remind Seth where his priorities should be.With a sneer, Drew presents the title to Seth and then gets to his feet.