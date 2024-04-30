Advertisement

WWE Monday Night Raw Showcases Thrilling Matches and Draft Drama: WWE Monday Night Raw returned with a bang on April 29, 2024, emanating from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This episode was packed with excitement and anticipation as the WWE Draft continued to unfold, setting the stage for the upcoming Backlash event.

WWE RAW Match Results

GUNTHER vs. Xavier Woods: GUNTHER emerged victorious by submission with a stepover toehold cravate.

"Main Event" Jey Uso & Ricochet & Andrade vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, & JD McDonagh): Andrade el Idolo, Jey Uso, & Ricochet secured the win by pinfall with a diving splash from Uso on Finn Balor.

Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn (c) (WWE Intercontinental Championship): The match ended in a disqualification victory for Sami Zayn due to interference.

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax: Liv Morgan claimed victory by pinfall with Oblivion.

Alpha Academy vs. Awesome Truth (c) (WWE World Tag Team Championship): Awesome Truth retained the WWE World Tag Team Championship with a pinfall victory over Alpha Academy.

Main Highlights of the WWE RAW

The WWE Draft continued with exciting picks and surprises, shaping the future landscape of Raw and SmackDown.

Logan Paul made a memorable appearance, interacting with various WWE Superstars and contributing to the draft announcements.

CM Punk delivered a passionate promo, addressing his rivalry with Drew McIntyre and asserting his dominance in the wrestling world.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan engaged in a heated confrontation, setting the stage for a potential future showdown.

Several intense matches unfolded, including a high-stakes battle for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and a hard-fought clash for tag team supremacy.

Drama ensued backstage as tensions ran high among Superstars, with alliances shifting and grudges escalating.

