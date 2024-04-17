Advertisement

One of the most dominant reigns in WWE has come to an end as Women's World Champion “The Mami” Rhea Ripley has been forced to vacate her title due to injury in the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on April 15th at Bell Center in Montreal, Quebac, Canada.

In her address to the crowd during WWE Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley confirmed that she was facing lengthy time on the sidelines after picking up an injury in last week's Monday Night Raw ambush by Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley had only just triumphed over Becky Lynch in WrestleMania 40 and looked set to continue her dominance in WWE. But her injury has ruined those plans and the WWE Universe has been spun into a bit of uncertainty on who will be the next champion.

With the Mami gone for a long period of time, the Women's World Championship is once again open and anyone's for the taking. Here are the candidates that can be the new WWE Women's World Champions.

Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley's former tag team partner and the Diva who injured the Mami has now emerged as the frontrunner to become the new Women's World Champion.

Live Morgan, Image/WWE

Ever since returning to WWE Raw back in January, Liv Morgan was on a revenge tour and with Mami's absence, Liv Morgan could finally achieve what she came back to do.

Nia Jax

Before Becky Lynch came back and ruined her plans, Nia Jax was the leading challenger to Rhea Ripley's title. She battled the Mami on multiple occasions but fell short each time.

Nia Jax, Image/WWE

With Rhea Ripley now out of the way, it will be a threatening prospect for any Diva to get the better of Nia Jax in a one on one contest for Women's Championship.

Jade Cargill

While Liv Morgan and Nia Jax are veterans in WWE, Jade Cargill made one of the most electrifying debuts in WrestleMania as she dismantled stars like Damage CTRL.

Jade Cargill, Image/WWE

Cargill is one of the most electrifying prospects in WWE and is considered to be one of the future stars. Hence, she has a very legitimate title shot.

Becky Lynch

While the probability of “The Man” Becky Lynch returning to WWE for a title shot remains low because she and Seth Rollins are on a break from the promotion and their contracts also require sorting.

Becky Lynch, Image/WWE

But given a free run at title this possibility cannot be ruled out.