WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Reveals When He Will Step Away From The Ring - And His Plans After Retirement

WWE superstar Roman Reigns is set to headline Night One of WrestleMania 41 when he will take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match.

Given Reigns' status as WWE's top star, it is easy to forget that he made his debut more than a decade prior.

But Reigns is slowly but surely planning to step away from the wrestling business as he nears the age of 40.

Reigns Reveals Retirement Plans

His latest contract, signed in 2022, runs until the end of 2026 and has already seen him take on a part-time schedule.

"After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably got another year or two max. Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment," Reigns said in an interview to Vanity Fair.

Given the success of his cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Hollywood, it is only natural to assume that Reigns harbours similar ambitions when he is done wrestling by latest 2028.

However, he said he doesn't want to just pick any movie that comes his way and is willing to be selective.

"I almost want to model it after (Quentin) Tarantino, where we're not just doing anything and everything. I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one."

Roman Reigns Set for Big Milestone at WrestleMania 41

As of now, Reigns is focused on his 'Mania match - and it is safe to say that were it not for the involvement of the ‘Only Tribal Chief’ or the OTC, this match would not be getting top billing on the night.

That honour is usually reserved for WWE title matches, whether for men's or women's titles, or the Royal Rumble winners of that particular year.