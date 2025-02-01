WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: How To Watch The WWE PLE LIVE in India, UK & US?

With the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event hosted by the WWE, the Road To WrestleMania will formally begin. The first major PLE event of 2025 will be travelling to Indianapolis. The Rumble will take place on February 1st, in contrast to the customary January dates. This year's Royal Rumble matches are anticipated to include some unexpected appearances, as top stars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and others have already been confirmed for the showcase event. Due to the possibility of significant comebacks and unexpected appearances by the legends, even the Women's Royal Rumble is anticipated to be enormous. Ahead of the mega event, take a look at all the details you need to know.

WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: Check Out All Details For PLE Here

When will the WWE Royal Rumble take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble match will commence on Sunday, February 02, 2025. (Saturday, February 01, 2025 in the US)

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble will be hosted at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWE Royal Rumble: Timings

India: 04:30 AM IST

United States: 06:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 11:00 PM GMT

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Royal Rumble live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD)

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming via Peacock. The Premium Live Event may also be made available over Netflix.

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming via Discovery+. The live telecast of the PLE will be made available via TNT Sports.

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming in Australia?