WWE Friday Night SmackDown returned with an exciting taped show from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This episode featured the final build-up to the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event scheduled for tomorrow, also in Saudi Arabia. Fans were treated to high-stakes matches and thrilling confrontations, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable event. The anticipation is palpable as the WWE universe eagerly awaits the crowning of the new royalty.

WWE SmackDown Match Results

Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring Semifinals)

Nia Jax won by pinfall with a Banzai Drop, advancing to the Queen of the Ring finals.

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) & Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight & Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

LA Knight & Street Profits won by pinfall with a frog splash from Montez Ford on Grayson Waller.

Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

Bayley won by pinfall with the Roseplant.

Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga (King of the Ring Semifinals)

Randy Orton won by pinfall with the RKO, securing a spot in the King of the Ring finals.

It’s the first of two big nights for @WWE in Jeddah, and it’s already getting LOUD.#SmackDown tonight. #WWEKingAndQueen tomorrow. Are you ready? @FOXTV 8/7c pic.twitter.com/I6Uksskcs1 — Triple H (@TripleH)

WWE SmackDown Main Highlights

Nia Jax Advances: Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair to move to the Queen of the Ring finals, where she will face Lyra Valkyria.

Backstage Segments:

Bianca Belair was shown icing her knee post-match.

Jade Cargill confronted heels and announced her intent to get a match.

AJ Styles met with General Manager Nick Aldis, asking for a title shot.

Grayson Waller Effect: Carmelo Hayes interrupted A-Town Down Under, leading to a six-man tag team match.

Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes Segment: Logan Paul tried to outsmart Cody Rhodes by hiding brass knuckles, but was caught and confronted by Rhodes.

Randy Orton’s Win: Orton defeated Tama Tonga to advance to the King of the Ring finals and had a post-match altercation with Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens.

Stay tuned for more exciting action as WWE gears up for the King and Queen of the Ring event tomorrow! The stakes are high, and the drama is set to reach new heights as the best of the best compete for the prestigious titles. Don't miss out on what promises to be a spectacular showcase of athleticism and entertainment.