Advertisement

WWE SmackDown aired live from the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, which featured the latest build-up to the upcoming WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The event was sold out and high security was pushed by GM Nick Aldis as The Rock, and the Bloodline would receive the response from Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The show also featured Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and kore. Even KSI showed up as Paul announced a deal with the WWE. Check out the results and replay of the action here.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton: Kevin Owens & Randy Orton win by pinfall with an assisted RKO on Austin Theory.

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross: Bobby Lashley wins by disqualification.

“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton: Tiffany Stratton wins by pinfall with Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Angel Garza vs. Dragon Lee: Dragon Lee wins by pinfall with a hurricanrana.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock and Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL Night 1 Challenge, and after some trash talk, Rhodes slapped The Rock as the show ended.

Advertisement