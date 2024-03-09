×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

WWE SmackDown Results: Rollins, Rhodes accepts challenge! HEATED moment ensues at main event

WWE SmackDown aired live from the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, which featured the latest build-up to the upcoming WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
WWE
WWE | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown aired live from the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, which featured the latest build-up to the upcoming WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The event was sold out and high security was pushed by GM Nick Aldis as The Rock, and the Bloodline would receive the response from Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The show also featured Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and kore. Even KSI showed up as Paul announced a deal with the WWE. Check out the results and replay of the action here. 

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton: Kevin Owens & Randy Orton win by pinfall with an assisted RKO on Austin Theory.

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross: Bobby Lashley wins by disqualification.

“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton: Tiffany Stratton wins by pinfall with Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Angel Garza vs. Dragon Lee: Dragon Lee wins by pinfall with a hurricanrana.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock and Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL Night 1 Challenge, and after some trash talk, Rhodes slapped The Rock as the show ended.  

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

10 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

12 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

14 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

14 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

15 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

15 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP-BJD Alliance Talks Hit Hurdles Over Seat Sharing in LS & Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Elections LIVE: Another Meeting Between BJP-TDP on Seat Sharing Today

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore in Arunachal

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Starts 'The Biggest Film' Of His Career

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo