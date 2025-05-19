WWE Star Kevin Owens Shares Worrying Update on Neck Injury - 'A Lot of Uncertainty...'

WWE superstar Kevin Owens has shared a worrying update on his neck surgery, revealing in a social media video that he is yet to decide when he will undergo the required procedure.

Owens missed WrestleMania 41, where he was scheduled to face Randy Orton, due to suffering a neck injury that required him to get surgery to fix the issue.

However, in a video now posted on his own social media accounts, he has denied reports that claimed he had already undergone the surgery.

Owens Reveals Reason Behind Delay

The Canadian admitted that the reason for the delay was due to the fact that they are trying to figure out the best way to go ahead with the procedure.

"We don't have a surgery date yet. I have not had surgery yet. Despite reports to the contrary, we're still trying to figure out the best way to go about it all and exactly what needs to be done. So we're kind of figuring that out still. So, there's a lot of uncertainty, but hopefully, in the next few weeks, we get clarity, we do the surgery, and then we go from there," Owens said.

Despite dealing with the injury, Owens also took out time to celebrate the landmark of it being 10 years since he made his WWE Raw debut.

Roadmap for Owens' Return

But the news does also extend the wait that Owens' fans will be expected to go through as far as his return is concerned.

Such a surgery takes months to recover from and that means he faces at least a year on the sidelines when factoring in training for a return.