John Cena Reveals The Reason To Wear Jorts

John Cena has always had a monotonous fashion choice when it comes to his wrestling gear. But his fashion statement went on to become one of the most iconic ones, whether the fans liked it or hated it. He wore jorts during his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, and it has remained a part of his wrestling career ever since. The Unseen 17 recently revealed the reason for wearing jorts as a part of his wrestling gear.

“The reason I wear jorts is because I’ve tried everything. Denim is really durable — it doesn’t rip a lot as long as you can find a good fit. I don’t need any families attending a WWE event looking at my ugly bit. All you need to do is find something that fits around the butt and the thigh, because I always wear a drawstring belt,” John Cena said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

John Cena's Next Opponent Has Been Revealed

Following John Cena's victory over Randy Orton, an intriguing storyline has recently emerged. The Unseen 17's next opponent will be R-Truth, who regards the champion as a childhood hero. Following the Backlash PLE, Cena hit an attitude adjustment on Truth, which has set the stage for a very intriguing feud.