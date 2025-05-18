Republic World
  • 'I’ve Tried Everything': John Cena Reveals The Philosophy Behind His Enduring Choice To Wear Jorts During Matches In WWE

Updated May 18th 2025, 22:55 IST

'I’ve Tried Everything': John Cena Reveals The Philosophy Behind His Enduring Choice To Wear Jorts During Matches In WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has revealed the rationale behind the his decision to keep his wrestling attire consistent after he began wearing jorts.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
John Cena
John Cena | Image: WWE

John Cena, the Undisputed WWE Champion, has recently opened up regarding his choice of wrestling gear. The Unseen 17 revealed his reason to wear jorts by simply reminding that the denim fabric is durable and all he needed to do was to find a good fit for himself. He does not intend to wear something which had a major malfunction when a family attends an event.

John Cena Reveals The Reason To Wear Jorts 

John Cena has always had a monotonous fashion choice when it comes to his wrestling gear. But his fashion statement went on to become one of the most iconic ones, whether the fans liked it or hated it. He wore jorts during his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, and it has remained a part of his wrestling career ever since. The Unseen 17 recently revealed the reason for wearing jorts as a part of his wrestling gear.

“The reason I wear jorts is because I’ve tried everything. Denim is really durable — it doesn’t rip a lot as long as you can find a good fit. I don’t need any families attending a WWE event looking at my ugly bit. All you need to do is find something that fits around the butt and the thigh, because I always wear a drawstring belt,” John Cena said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

John Cena's Next Opponent Has Been Revealed 

Following John Cena's victory over Randy Orton, an intriguing storyline has recently emerged. The Unseen 17's next opponent will be R-Truth, who regards the champion as a childhood hero. Following the Backlash PLE, Cena hit an attitude adjustment on Truth, which has set the stage for a very intriguing feud.

Following the attack, it was decided that R-Truth would face John Cena in a singles match, which would be an emotional one for Ron. The Greatest of All Time and R-Truth would lock horns in the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, which would take place in Tampa Bay, Florida.

