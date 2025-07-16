Goldberg 'Pissed Off' With WWE For Retirement Match, But Thinks Speech Interruption Not 'Done On Purpose'

WWE Hall of Famer and WCW legend Goldberg expressed frustration with how the WWE built up his career's last wrestling match. The wrestling icon expressed that despite dedicating months of preparation, he felt the company did not match his effort. He was notably bewildered that his retirement address was abruptly cut off just 30 seconds in while surrounded by his family and kin in the squared circle.

Goldberg Is Frustrated On How WWE Handled His Retirement Match

Goldberg had wrestled his final match in front of his home crowd in Atlanta, Georgia. The Icon battled against 'The Ring General' Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Saturday Night's Main Event at the State Farm Arena. Coming through an enormous roar of cheers and applause, the WWE Hall of Famer made his way through the smoke and pyro with his legendary walkout style.

Unfortunately, Goldberg's final match ended in a loss at the hands of the world champion.

The WWE has been criticised for the way it handled Goldberg's retirement match due to a lack of proper build-up. The Hall of Famer also expressed his thoughts on how it transpired and expressed that he was not happy with the way it was done.

"Let's just say I'm pissed off at the way I went out. I put so much into it, and I don't feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I accomplished... They cut me off 30 seconds into my speech, bro. You don't do that. But it's all good.

"Everything throughout the years has built up to something like the ultimate rib. I guess that was the ultimate rib," Goldberg said during his appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show.

Goldberg Breaks Silence On His Retirement Speech Being Abruptly Cut

A controversial moment also ensued after Goldberg's match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The WWE Hall of Famer's retirement speech was cut off by the live broadcast in just 30 seconds, sparking outrage among the fans. The WWE and NBC were slammed for doing so. However, Goldberg believes that it was not done on purpose, but the broadcasters were not prepared for it.