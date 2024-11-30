Published 22:47 IST, November 30th 2024
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming: Match Card, Timings, Venue & Details You Need To Know
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024: Check out all the details you need to know about the match card, live streaming details and timings of the WWE PLE in Canada.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The WWE Universe is all geared up for the Survivor Series PLE which is all set to happen in Canada. Ever since Triple H took over, the addition of WarGames Stipulation has added a lot of intrigue among the fans who are eager for some high-octane in-ring action. The two Bloodline factions locking horns will be the main attraction of the night as Roman Reigns have found an unusual ally in CM Punk, while Solo Sikoa gets the aid of Bronson Reed. Ahead of the premium live event, let's take a loofk at all of the required details you need to know.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024: Check Full Match Card, Timings, Venue, Live Streaming & More Details
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames: Full Match Card
- Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed - Men's WarGames match
- Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and Iyo Sky vs. The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez), Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae - Women's WarGames match
- Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest - World Heavyweight Title
- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser - WWE Intercontinental Title
- LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - WWE United States Title
When will the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames take place?
The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match will commence on Sunday, December 01, 2024. (Saturday, November 30, 2024 in the US)
Where will the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames take place?
The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will be hosted at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames: Timings
India: 04:30 AM IST
United States: 06:00 PM ET / 03:00 PM PT
United Kingdom: 11:00 PM UK Time
Australia: 10:00 AM AEST
How to watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD)
How to watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.
Also Read: WWE Survivor Series WarGames Predictions: Will CM Punk Make The Difference For The OG Bloodline?
How to watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming via Peacock.
How to watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming via Discovery+. The live telecast of the PLE will be made available via TNT Sports.
How to watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Streaming via BINGE, Foxtel Now and Kayo.
Also Read: Wiseman Paul Heyman Breaks Silence Upon Brock Lesnar's Potential WWE Comeback Amid Return Buzz
Updated 22:47 IST, November 30th 2024