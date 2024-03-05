×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

You might have missed WWE's tribute to Sting on WWE Raw, here's how discreet it was

During the weekly show i.e., Monday Night Raw, WWE paid tribute to The Sting, who finished his farewell match in the AEW Resolution.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sting
Sting in the ring during WWE RAW | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
While naming a superstar from other promotion is considered a taboo in WWE and in other houses of the pro-wrestling, on Monday, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world made an exception for an Icon. During the weekly show i.e., Monday Night Raw, WWE paid tribute to The Sting, who finished his farewell match in the AEW Resolution. The respect was paid during the on-air commentary.

WWE's pays tribute to the Sting

On commentary, Michael Cole acknowledged Sting before the start of the match between Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Dominik Mysterio. Cole stated that he and WWE wanted to extend congrats to "another great champion."

"After nearly 40 years the great Sting has retired from professional wrestling," Cole said. “Thanks for the memories. Congratulations to Sting.”Co-commentator Pat McAfee also mentioned that Sting's match "last night" — he and Darby Allin defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at Revolution on Sunday — was "absolutely epic."

Sting goes out as a champion

Sting and Allin successfully defended their championships at Revolution, therefore Sting left as a champion. The tag titles were vacated owing to Sting's departure, and a tournament will be held to crown new champions in the future. Sting, who first rose to national prominence in World Championship Wrestling, did not sign with the then-WWF when Vince McMahon purchased WCW. After a stint in TNA, he signed with WWE in 2014, making his first appearance at Survivor Series and winning his debut battle for the organization at WrestleMania 31. His final match for WWE occurred at Night of Champions in 2015, when he suffered a neck injury while competing for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

