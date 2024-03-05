Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

'I WAS WORRIED': RCB's Ellyse Perry opens up after SMASHING display car window during WPL match

Ellyse Perry's ball struck sailed directly towards the car that was there for publicity shots. Perry as well as the players in the dugout were in disbelief.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry near the car whose window she broke during the match | Image: RCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The second-only season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) has been nothing less than a thriller. Some solid action took place at the den of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Some of the finest female cricketers were in action at the league's first few games. RCB had all their home games there and were embraced by a roaring crowd. But there was one moment that left the fans and cricketers in action shocked after Ellyse Perry broke the window of a car.   

Also Read: 'I do what he wants': R Ashwin lifts lid on Sanju Samson's leadership style in Rajasthan Royals

Ellyse Perry SMASHES the display car's window, batter left shocked after a massive hit 

During the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Ellyse Perry delivered a towering effort for the team due to their 23-run triumph. But in the 19th over, Perry smashed a six off Deepti Sharma's over, and she delivered an instance that the fans can rarely witness. After Ellyse Perry hit the ball, it went straight in the direction of the car kept in the stadium for advertisement purposes. Not just the team in the dugout, but Perry was left stunned after her massive hit.

After the match, Ellyse Perry had a hilarious response to her hit when she joked that she may not have the insurance to cover the damages made. "I was a bit worried. Not sure I have insurance to cover that. So, in a bit of a strife there," Perry said.

Also Read: What is MS Dhoni trying to say in 'New Season- New Role' post on Facebook?

With two stadiums being used for the WPL, RCB played the first half of their games at their den and received an overwhelming response. The Smriti Mandhana team performed exceptionally well. Ellyse Perry delivered up to expectations in terms of backing the team. In the RCB vs UPW match, the home team put up a solid display with the bat and also loaded up on wickets with the ball.

After the fans' love at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the WPL games will shift to the country's capital, Delhi, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the other half of the tournament will be hosted. The Delhi Capitals will compete in their first home game against the Mumbai Indians today at 07:00 PM IST. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:12 IST

