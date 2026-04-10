‘10 Petabytes Stolen, Missiles Exposed?’ Hacker Claims Chilling Breach of China’s Top Secret Supercomputer

A hacker is claiming to have pulled off what could be one of the largest data breaches ever linked to China targeting a state-run supercomputing hub that supports some of the country’s most sensitive research and defense work.

The alleged breach involves more than 10 petabytes of data - an almost unimaginable volume. To put that in simple terms, one petabyte equals 1,000 terabytes. A typical high-end laptop stores about one terabyte. This means the stolen data could be equivalent to millions of laptops filled to capacity.

The data is believed to have been taken from the National Supercomputing Center in Tianjin, a key facility that provides computing power to thousands of clients, including government bodies, scientific institutions, and defense-linked organisations. The centre is part of China’s broader push to compete globally in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

The hacker, using the name “FlamingChina,” posted samples of the alleged dataset on Telegram earlier this year. According to cybersecurity researchers who reviewed parts of the leak, the material appears to include highly sensitive files ranging from aerospace research and military simulations to technical schematics of missiles and other defense systems. Some documents reportedly carry “secret” markings in Chinese.

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While the full dataset has not been independently verified, experts who examined the samples say they look consistent with the kind of work handled by such a high-performance computing facility. These centres are designed to process massive and complex tasks, everything from climate modelling to weapons research, making them valuable targets for cyber espionage.

What’s particularly striking is how the attacker claims to have gained access. According to accounts shared with researchers, the entry point may have been a compromised VPN domain - a relatively common vulnerability. Once inside, the hacker allegedly deployed a botnet, essentially a network of distributed systems, to quietly extract data over several months.

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Instead of moving huge volumes at once, the data was siphoned off in smaller chunks across multiple channels. This method reduces the chances of triggering security alarms, as it avoids the kind of sudden spikes that typically alert system defenders. Experts say this approach is not highly sophisticated - but it is effective when security systems are weak or poorly monitored.

The scale of the breach, if confirmed, could have serious global implications. Cybersecurity analysts point out that only a handful of state-level intelligence agencies would have the capability to fully analyse and make use of such a vast dataset. The information, especially if it includes defense-related research, could be of significant strategic value.

The data is reportedly being offered for sale, with limited previews priced at thousands of dollars and full access costing significantly more, payable in cryptocurrency. That raises further concerns about who might ultimately gain access.

This incident also puts a spotlight on long-standing concerns around cybersecurity in China. Despite rapid advances in technology and AI, gaps in data protection have surfaced repeatedly in recent years. Even Chinese policymakers have acknowledged the need to strengthen digital defenses, particularly for critical infrastructure.